Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto.

Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said there were reports of an altercation between two men, resulting in one of them being stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.