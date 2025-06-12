Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody
Posted June 12, 2025 6:24 am.
Last Updated June 12, 2025 6:25 am.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto.
Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said there were reports of an altercation between two men, resulting in one of them being stabbed.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.