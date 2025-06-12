Truck driver charged after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Barrie

A man has been charged with careless driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie that sent three people to a hospital on Thursday morning.

Provincial police say 35-year-old truck driver from Everett, Ont. was travelling northbound on Highway 400 near Bayfield Street when his tractor trailer crashed through the median and ended up in the southbound lanes.

The truck then collided with five other vehicles — including two pick-up trucks — that were travelling southbound before ending up in a ditch. Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Barrie, Ont. (@OPP_HSD)

Aurora OPP officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash and and have charged the trucker with careless driving.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Bayfield Street are closed for ongoing repairs to the median and guide rails.