Man, teen arrested in Richmond Hill jewellery store, allegedly linked to other home invasions

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a jewellery store robbery in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

Investigators say three masked male suspects entered Michael Hill Jewellers in Hillcrest Mall at around 6:45 p.m. on June 9, armed with hammers and pepper spray.

The suspects allegedly sprayed the employees with the irritant and then began smashing the jewellery display cases, police said.

No serious physical injuries were reported.

The suspects then allegedly fled with a quantity of jewellery and, along with a fourth suspect, were last seen in a white sedan.

York police have linked the suspects to home invasions that occurred in Markham on June 7 and Hamilton on June 9.

On June 12, two of the suspects were arrested without incident.

Aaron Simms, 19, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with several offences, including three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, three charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft of a motor vehicle.

At the time of this incident, Simms was on probation related to previous, unrelated offences, while the youth was out on bail in connection with an unrelated incident.

The two remaining suspects involved in the jewellery store robbery have not been identified, and no suspect descriptions are available.