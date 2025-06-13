Prosecutors expected to finish submissions today in hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., on April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 5:52 am.

LONDON — Prosecutors are expected to finish their closing submissions today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham argued Thursday that the complainant’s actions should not be judged based on what others believe she should have done that night.

The Crown has previously argued the woman did not voluntarily consent to the sexual acts that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018, and that the accused did not take reasonable steps to confirm her consent.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Defence lawyers representing the players made their closing submissions to the judge earlier this week, focusing largely on the complainant’s credibility and reliability as a witness.

Lawyers for McLeod, Hart, Formenton and Dube argued their clients had consensual sexual contact with the woman, while Foote’s lawyer argued he didn’t touch her, sexually or otherwise.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is expected to deliver her ruling in the case on July 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man on e-scooter dies after collision on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50s riding an electric scooter has died following a collision on the Bloor Viaduct. Toronto police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A single electric scooter was involved,...

55m ago

Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

A man has been arrested upon his return to Canada after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India last year in contravention of a court order. Toronto police say...

12h ago

'He is Rosedale': Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class in support of principal

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on Thursday in a show of support for their long-time principal, drawing attention to tensions within the Toronto high school...

22m ago

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

14h ago

Top Stories

Man on e-scooter dies after collision on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50s riding an electric scooter has died following a collision on the Bloor Viaduct. Toronto police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A single electric scooter was involved,...

55m ago

Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

A man has been arrested upon his return to Canada after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India last year in contravention of a court order. Toronto police say...

12h ago

'He is Rosedale': Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class in support of principal

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on Thursday in a show of support for their long-time principal, drawing attention to tensions within the Toronto high school...

22m ago

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ford government violates Greenbelt record-keeping obligations: report

Ontario's privacy watchdog says, in addition to deleted emails and the use of personal accounts by government officials, code words were used to communicate about matters related to the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

4:25
'It was not a clear takeoff': Aviation expert gives analysis on Air India 787 crash

At least 240 people are dead after an Air India plane crashed just minutes after takeoff in Western India. A Canadian dentist was among those on board. We speak to aviation analyst John Gradek about the crash.

15h ago

2:08
'I couldn't believe it': $65M Lotto Max winner on his newfound luck

Etobicoke resident Mohit Sharma says he was stunned to see his randomly selected Lotto Max ticket was the big $65 million-dollar winner.

15h ago

0:41
Homeowner charged for firing gun during attempted car jacking, suspects arrested

Four suspects were arrested and a homeowner is facing charges after an attempted carjacking in Vaughan, Ontario led to a resident firing a gun in the air while suspects were seen allegedly attempting to steal their vehicle.

16h ago

1:02
Long-stretch of Highway 400 in traffic standstill following multi-vehicle crash

Chopper footage captured the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck driver that resulted in a long-stretch of traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ontario.

18h ago

More Videos