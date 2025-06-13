Prosecutors expected to finish submissions today in hockey players’ sex assault trial

LONDON — Prosecutors are expected to finish their closing submissions today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham argued Thursday that the complainant’s actions should not be judged based on what others believe she should have done that night.

The Crown has previously argued the woman did not voluntarily consent to the sexual acts that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018, and that the accused did not take reasonable steps to confirm her consent.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Defence lawyers representing the players made their closing submissions to the judge earlier this week, focusing largely on the complainant’s credibility and reliability as a witness.

Lawyers for McLeod, Hart, Formenton and Dube argued their clients had consensual sexual contact with the woman, while Foote’s lawyer argued he didn’t touch her, sexually or otherwise.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is expected to deliver her ruling in the case on July 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press