Sweden and the Netherlands say before NATO summit they will spend 5% of GDP on defense

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hold a joint press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday June 13, 2025. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

By Lorne Cook And Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2025 10:18 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 11:02 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Less than two weeks before a NATO summit, Sweden and the Netherlands said Friday that they intend to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands.

Trump and his NATO counterparts meet for a summit in the Netherlands on June 24-25, where they’re due to agree a new defense spending target. He insists that Europe must look after its own security, while Washington focuses on China and its own borders.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that “Sweden will reach a new NATO spending target to 5% of GDP, where at least 3.5% of GDP will be allocated towards core defense requirements to fulfill NATO’s new capability targets.”

“We are in a specific geographical situation where we need to meet the future threats from Russia,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, NATO’s 32 allies agreed to spend at least 2% of GDP on their military budgets. But NATO’s new plans for defending Europe and North America against a Russian attack require investment of at least 3%.

The aim now is to raise the bar to 3.5% for core defense spending on tanks, warplanes, air defense, missiles and hiring extra troops. A further 1.5% would be spent on things like roads, bridges, ports and airfields so armies can deploy more quickly, as well as preparing societies for possible attack.

According to the most recent NATO figures, Sweden was estimated to have spent 2.25% of its GDP on defense last year. The Netherlands spent 2.06%, among 22 of the 32 allies who reached NATO’s old benchmark.

The Dutch caretaker government announced on Friday that it would increase spending on defense to 3.5% of GDP in an effort to meet the 5% goal. It’s not clear where the approximately 18 billion euros ($20 billion) will come from.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called the decision “historic” and told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that he hoped other NATO countries would also increase their spending.

“My expectation is that this will happen,” he said.

Poland and the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — have already publicly committed to 5%, and Rutte said last week that most allies were ready to endorse the goal.

A big question still to be answered is what time frame countries will get to reach the new spending goals. A target date of 2032 was initially floated, but Rutte has said that Russia could be ready to launch an attack on NATO territory by 2030.

The United States insists that a near-term deadline must be set. But Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that his country would get to 5%,. but would require a decade to do so.

Molly Quell reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

Lorne Cook And Molly Quell, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Small Canadian businesses could get bottom line boost as travel to the U.S. drops

As more and more Canadians appear to be sidestepping travel to the United States, it could spell an economic boon for small and medium-sized businesses on this side of the border. Dan Kelly, president...

1h ago

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites and its top military leaders. Iran retaliates with drones

Israel’s military said Friday it has begun stationing troops in “all combat arenas” throughout the country as its attack on Iran continued and it braced for retaliation. The military said it was...

8m ago

Middle East de-escalation must be priority after Israel attacks Iran: Anand

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says de-escalation "must be the priority" after Israel attacked Iranian missile and nuclear sites Friday and Iran warned of "severe punishment" in retaliation. The...

1h ago

Resident-run parade in Taylor Massey brings Pride to the East End

In Taylor Massey, one group of residents came together to host a first-of-its-kind Pride parade for East Enders, by East Enders.  Downtown Toronto is painted rainbow for the month of June, with...

42m ago

