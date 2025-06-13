What to know about the Air India plane crash that killed more than 240 people

Kalpesh Bhai, whose 14-year-old brother was killed when an Air India plane crashed into a neighborhood, wails outside the autopsy room of a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

By Foster Klug And Piyush Nagpal, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2025 2:49 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 5:53 am.

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Air India plane crash this week was one of India’s worst aviation disasters, killing 241 people on board and several people on the ground.

Indian authorities said Friday the investigation into the crash was underway, which is expected to include experts from the plane’s maker Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators.

The Air India plane crashed minutes after takeoff Thursday afternoon in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad. Surreal images captured both the plane’s last moments and the horror of the crash site, with rescuers picking through smoking debris as they searched for survivors.

Here’s what is known about the crash:

One person on the plane survived

The lone survivor was a passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin.

Ramesh was thrown from the aircraft and walked to an ambulance, according to Dr. Dhaval Gameti, who treated Ramesh. The doctor told The Associated Press that Ramesh was disoriented, with multiple injuries, but that he seemed to be out of danger.

Another medic said Ramesh told him that immediately after the plane took off, it began descending and suddenly split in two, throwing him out before a loud explosion.

The airline said there were no other survivors among the 242 passengers and crew on board.

Video and photos showed the crash and damage

Security camera footage verified by The Associated Press showed the plane taking off and then veering slightly to the side. It then drops into a downward glide, disappears briefly from sight and hits the ground.

Moments later, a huge orange and black fireball appears, rising high into the air.

At the crash site, the tail cone of the aircraft with damaged stabilizer fins still attached was lodged near the top of a building. The plane’s jagged cavity has torn into the facade. A web of cracks spirals outward from the plane’s impact.

The battered building in Ahmedabad was the dining area for medical students, and they were having lunch when the plane crashed.

Indrajeet Singh Solanki, an eyewitness and rescuer, said that at first it was chaotic, smoke everywhere.

“We could see some small parts (of the plane) burning. Just like this wing lying over here,” he said. “Through the smoke, we kept rescuing injured people and rushed them to the trauma center in the civil hospital in auto rickshaws. We rushed nine people to the hospital.”

Air India has tried to overcome past troubles

The airline had been plagued by tragedy and financial losses under prior state ownership.

In 2010, an Air India flight arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, overshot the runway in Mangalore, India, and plunged over a cliff, killing 158 of the 166 people on board. In 2020, a flight for the Air India Express subsidiary skidded off a runway in southern India during heavy rain and cracked in two — killing 18 people and injuring more than 120 others.

An Air India Boeing 747 flight crashed into the Arabian Sea in 1978, killing all 213 aboard.

The carrier was under government control from 1953 through 2022.

It’s the first crash of a Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 went into service in 2009. This was the first crash of the model, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

The 787 Dreamliner was the first airliner to make extensive use of lithium ion batteries, which are lighter, recharge faster and can hold more energy than other types of batteries. In 2013 the 787 fleet was temporarily grounded because of overheating of its lithium-ion batteries, which in some cases sparked fires.

There was no information yet about possible causes of the crash. Authorities were searching the crash site Friday as part of the investigation, and there was no word whether the plane’s black boxes — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — had been recovered.

___

Klug reported from Tokyo.

Foster Klug And Piyush Nagpal, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man on e-scooter dies after collision on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50s riding an electric scooter has died following a collision on the Bloor Viaduct. Toronto police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A single electric scooter was involved,...

56m ago

Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

A man has been arrested upon his return to Canada after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India last year in contravention of a court order. Toronto police say...

12h ago

'He is Rosedale': Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class in support of principal

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on Thursday in a show of support for their long-time principal, drawing attention to tensions within the Toronto high school...

23m ago

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

14h ago

Top Stories

Man on e-scooter dies after collision on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50s riding an electric scooter has died following a collision on the Bloor Viaduct. Toronto police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A single electric scooter was involved,...

56m ago

Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

A man has been arrested upon his return to Canada after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India last year in contravention of a court order. Toronto police say...

12h ago

'He is Rosedale': Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class in support of principal

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on Thursday in a show of support for their long-time principal, drawing attention to tensions within the Toronto high school...

23m ago

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ford government violates Greenbelt record-keeping obligations: report

Ontario's privacy watchdog says, in addition to deleted emails and the use of personal accounts by government officials, code words were used to communicate about matters related to the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

4:25
'It was not a clear takeoff': Aviation expert gives analysis on Air India 787 crash

At least 240 people are dead after an Air India plane crashed just minutes after takeoff in Western India. A Canadian dentist was among those on board. We speak to aviation analyst John Gradek about the crash.

15h ago

2:08
'I couldn't believe it': $65M Lotto Max winner on his newfound luck

Etobicoke resident Mohit Sharma says he was stunned to see his randomly selected Lotto Max ticket was the big $65 million-dollar winner.

15h ago

0:41
Homeowner charged for firing gun during attempted car jacking, suspects arrested

Four suspects were arrested and a homeowner is facing charges after an attempted carjacking in Vaughan, Ontario led to a resident firing a gun in the air while suspects were seen allegedly attempting to steal their vehicle.

16h ago

1:02
Long-stretch of Highway 400 in traffic standstill following multi-vehicle crash

Chopper footage captured the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck driver that resulted in a long-stretch of traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ontario.

18h ago

More Videos