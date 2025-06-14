1 man, 1 youth facing assault and weapon charges after Bluffer’s Park stabbing

Two teens are facing assault and weapon charges after two people were stabbed earlier this month at an east-end park.

Toronto police say around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, a group of teens were at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough for a social gathering when an altercation broke out with another group.

Two 17-year-olds suffered stab wounds, one to his leg and finger, and the other to his back. They were treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old were taken into custody at the scene. They have since been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous and two counts of aggravated assault.

Both have also been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Police say both the 17-year-olds and the two who were charged are known to each other.

Investigators believe there may be other suspects and are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.