1 man, 1 youth facing assault and weapon charges after Bluffer’s Park stabbing

Police investigate after two teens were stabbed following an altercation at Bluffer's Park in Scarborough on June 6, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 14, 2025 10:45 am.

Two teens are facing assault and weapon charges after two people were stabbed earlier this month at an east-end park.

Toronto police say around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, a group of teens were at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough for a social gathering when an altercation broke out with another group.

Two 17-year-olds suffered stab wounds, one to his leg and finger, and the other to his back. They were treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old were taken into custody at the scene. They have since been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous and two counts of aggravated assault.

Both have also been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Police say both the 17-year-olds and the two who were charged are known to each other.

Investigators believe there may be other suspects and are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.

