British PM Keir Starmer visiting Ottawa before joining G7 leaders in Alberta

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in Parliament in London on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 7:12 am.

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting Ottawa today ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

The summit starts Sunday against a backdrop of mounting tensions and violence in the Middle East triggered by Israel’s attack on Iranian missile and nuclear sites on Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting the summit, will welcome Starmer tonight in Ottawa and the two will meet Sunday morning before both leave for Alberta.

Starmer’s visit comes as the status of trade negotiations between Canada and the U.K. remains uncertain, and after Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu suggested the two countries use the temporary post-Brexit deal.

Britain and Canada have deep ties in the defence and culture sectors, though they’ve been in conflict for years over exports of hormone-treated beef from Canada and calls from British farmers to export more cheese to Canada.

Both countries have taken an increasingly sharp tone in statements about Israel’s restrictions on food aid reaching Gaza and the expansion of West Bank settlements — statements which have prompted pushback from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

1h ago

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

43m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

1h ago

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

43m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.

15h ago

2:53
Iran fires missiles in response to Israel's deadly attacks

Iran has fired back, after vowing revenge over Israel's surprise attacks that killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Brandon Choghri has the latest, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink of an all-out war.

15h ago

2:23
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three top military leaders

Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three of Iran's top military leaders.

23h ago

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.
More Videos