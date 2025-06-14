Canadian rescued from Tel-Aviv building that was hit by a missile, minister says

A Canadian embassy staff member was rescued from a building in Tel-Aviv after it was hit by a missile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday.

In a social media post shared just before 8:30 p.m. Anand thanked Israeli firefighters for helping a Canadian embassy staff member who was in a building that was struck during an Iranian missile barrage.

“She was eventually rescued, along with other occupants of the building, and is safe and sound,” Anand wrote.

Anand also confirmed that she was in contact with Israel’s foreign affairs minister on Saturday evening.

“Thank you Foreign Minister @gidonsaar for the conversation this evening,” Anand wrote. “As we discussed, Canada firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of Iranian attacks.”

Iran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel’s military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites. They also killed key leaders in the country’s governing theocracy.

Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

The U.S. and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday in Oman, but Oman’s foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel’s strikes on Iran.

