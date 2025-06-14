Canadian rescued from Tel-Aviv building that was hit by a missile, minister says

Responders search through building rubble following a hit by an Iranian ballistic missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025.(Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 14, 2025 10:14 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 10:18 pm.

A Canadian embassy staff member was rescued from a building in Tel-Aviv after it was hit by a missile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday.

In a social media post shared just before 8:30 p.m. Anand thanked Israeli firefighters for helping a Canadian embassy staff member who was in a building that was struck during an Iranian missile barrage.

“She was eventually rescued, along with other occupants of the building, and is safe and sound,” Anand wrote.

Anand also confirmed that she was in contact with Israel’s foreign affairs minister on Saturday evening.

“Thank you Foreign Minister @gidonsaar for the conversation this evening,” Anand wrote. “As we discussed, Canada firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of Iranian attacks.”

Iran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel’s military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites. They also killed key leaders in the country’s governing theocracy.

Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

The U.S. and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday in Oman, but Oman’s foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel’s strikes on Iran.

With files from the Associated Press.

Top Stories

Man, 38, accused of stabbing 21-year-old girlfriend in Oshawa, police say

A 38-year-old man from Oshawa has been arrested and charged in connection with a case of intimate partner violence, authorities say. According to the Durham Regional Police Service, its officers were...

1h ago

Dollarama-sold Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush recalled for choking hazard

Health Canada has recalled a baby toothbrush sold in Dollarama stores across the country due to a possible choking hazard. The federal health agency says the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush has a manufacturing...

2h ago

Shawn Levy, Our Lady Peace among new inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame

TORONTO — Filmmaker Shawn Levy said his recognition on Canada's Walk of Fame is a tribute to how his Canadian roots are an ongoing part of his career. The Montreal-born director and producer, who is...

58m ago

'Absolutely unbearable': Funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash held Saturday

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver were laid to rest on Saturday. A steady stream of mourners filed into a Scarborough funeral home to celebrate and mourn Ramone Lavina,...

8h ago

