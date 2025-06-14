Death toll in Indian plane crash climbs to 270 as search teams find more bodies

Ayub sheikh gestures angrily as he waits for the bodies of four relatives who died in the Air India plane crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

By Aijaz Hussain, Piyush Nagpal And Shonal Ganguly, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2025 2:54 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 7:56 am.

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Search and recovery teams continued scouring the site of one of India’s worst aviation disasters for a third day after the Air India flight fell from the sky and killed at least 270 people in Gujarat state, officials said Saturday.

The London-bound Boeing 787 struck a medical college hostel in a residential area of the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff Thursday, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. One passenger survived.

Recovery teams working until late Friday found at least 25 more bodies in the debris, officials said.

Dr. Dhaval Gameti at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad told The Associated Press the facility had received 270 bodies, adding that the lone surviving passenger was still under observation for some of his wounds.

“He is doing very well and will be ready to be discharged anytime soon,” Gameti said Saturday.

Hundreds of relatives of the crash victims have provided DNA samples at the hospital. Most bodies were charred or mutilated, making them unrecognizable.

Some relatives expressed frustration Saturday that the process was taking too long. Authorities say it normally takes up to 72 hours to complete DNA matching and they are expediting the process.

“Where are my children? Did you recover them?” asked Rafiq Abdullah, whose nephew, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were on the flight. “I will have to ask questions. Government is not answering these questions.”

Another relative persistently asked hospital staff when his relative’s body would be handed over to the family for last rites.

“Give us the body,” the relative insisted.

Alongside the formal investigation, the Indian government says it has formed a high-level, multi-disciplinary committee to examine the causes leading to the crash.

The committee will focus on formulating procedures to prevent and handle aircraft emergencies in the future and “will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Authorities have begun inspecting Air India’s entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Indian Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said Saturday in New Delhi at his first news briefing since Thursday’s crash.

Eight of the 34 Dreamliner aircraft in India have already undergone inspection, Kinjarapu said, adding that the remaining aircraft will be examined with “immediate urgency.”

The government is eagerly awaiting results of the crash investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and all necessary steps will be taken without hesitation, Kinjarapu said.

Investigators on Friday recovered the plane’s digital flight data recorder, or the black box, which was recovered from a rooftop near the crash site and likely will lead to clues about the cause of the accident.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said it had started working with “full force” to extract the data.

The device is expected to reveal information about the engine and control settings, while the voice recorder will provide cockpit conversations, said Paul Fromme, a mechanical engineer with the U.K.-based Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti, a former crash investigator for both the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, said investigators should be able to answer some important questions about what caused the crash as soon as next week as long as the flight data recorder is in good shape.

Investigators likely are looking at whether wing flaps were set correctly, the engine lost power, alarms were going off inside the cockpit and if the plane’s crew correctly logged information about the hot temperature outside and the weight of the fuel and passengers, Guzzetti said.

Mistakes in the data could result in the wing flaps being set incorrectly, he said.

Thursday’s Air India crash involved a 12-year-old Boeing 787. Boeing planes have been plagued by safety issues on other types of aircraft.

There are currently around 1,200 of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft worldwide and this was the first deadly crash in 16 years of operation, according to experts.

___

Hussain reported from Srinagar, India. Rishi Lekhi in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Aijaz Hussain, Piyush Nagpal And Shonal Ganguly, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

1h ago

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

42m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

1h ago

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

42m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.

15h ago

2:53
Iran fires missiles in response to Israel's deadly attacks

Iran has fired back, after vowing revenge over Israel's surprise attacks that killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Brandon Choghri has the latest, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink of an all-out war.

15h ago

2:23
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three top military leaders

Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three of Iran's top military leaders.

23h ago

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.
More Videos