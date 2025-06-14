In White Sox stadium broadcast, Pope Leo XIV sends message of hope to Chicago and the US

FILE - The Chicago White Sox commemorate the fandom of Pope Leo XIV with a graphic installation at Rate Field in Chicago, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Holly Meyer, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2025 4:44 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 5:26 pm.

In his first words directed specifically to Americans, Pope Leo XIV told young people on Saturday how to find hope and meaning in their lives through God and in service to others.

“So many people who suffer from different experiences of depression or sadness — they can discover that the love of God is truly healing, that it brings hope,” the first American pope said in a video broadcast on the jumbotron at the White Sox baseball stadium in Chicago.

The event — set in Leo’s hometown and at the home stadium of his favorite major league team — was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his recent election as pope. Leo seized the opportunity to speak directly to young people, tying his message to the Catholic Church’s ongoing Jubilee year of hope that was declared by Pope Francis.

In Saturday’s message, Leo urged those listening in the stadium and online to be beacons of hope capable of inspiring others.

“To share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world.”

The afternoon program, emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky, highlighted Leo’s roots, including music by the city’s Leo Catholic High School Choir and a musician from Peru, according to the event’s program. There was also a discussion featuring a former teacher of the pope as well as a high school classmate and fellow Augustinian.

The event also celebrated the mixing of Catholicism and baseball, including a special invitation from the team for Leo to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a future White Sox game.

Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, was elected May 8, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the church. Leo, 69, spent his career serving as an Augustinian missionary and ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops. He succeeded Pope Francis, who died April 21.

“When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world,” Leo said in the video message.

The program was followed by a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago who was part of the conclave that elected Leo.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Holly Meyer, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Absolutely unbearable': Funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash held Saturday

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver were laid to rest on Saturday. A steady stream of mourners filed into a Scarborough funeral home to celebrate and mourn Ramone Lavina,...

3h ago

Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

Police in Durham Region are searching for a man after a woman was stabbed in Oshawa. Investigators said in a social media post just after noon that the incident occurred in the Oxford Street and Wentworth...

4h ago

Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Ajax, police say

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy walked into a hospital in Ajax on Friday suffering from stab wounds. The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received multiple 911 calls about...

2h ago

