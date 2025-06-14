Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash
Posted June 14, 2025 11:46 pm.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in North York late Saturday evening.
According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Yorkland Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 11:30 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.
Police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured and brought to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
No other details were provided.