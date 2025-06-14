Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 14, 2025 11:46 pm.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in North York late Saturday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Yorkland Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 11:30 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured and brought to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other details were provided.

Top Stories

Canadian rescued from Tel-Aviv building that was hit by a missile, minister says

A Canadian embassy staff member was rescued from a building in Tel-Aviv after it was hit by a missile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday. In a social media post shared just before...

2h ago

Man, 38, accused of stabbing 21-year-old girlfriend in Oshawa, police say

A 38-year-old man from Oshawa has been arrested and charged in connection with a case of intimate partner violence, authorities say. According to the Durham Regional Police Service, its officers were...

3h ago

'Absolutely unbearable': Funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash held Saturday

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver were laid to rest on Saturday. A steady stream of mourners filed into a Scarborough funeral home to celebrate and mourn Ramone Lavina,...

10h ago

Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state...

2h ago

