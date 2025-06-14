Quebec Liberals to elect new leader at convention in provincial capital

QUÉBEC — The Quebec Liberal Party will choose its new leader today at a convention in the provincial capital.

Five candidates are vying for the party’s leadership, none of whom currently hold a seat in the provincial legislature.

The frontrunners are Pablo Rodriguez, a former federal minister, Karl Blackburn, former president of a Quebec employers group, and Charles Milliard, former head of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce.

The party is hoping to make a comeback after suffering two crushing defeats in the 2018 and 2022 elections.

The Liberals are now trying to reconnect with francophone voters outside Montreal in the hopes of forming government in the next election, set for October 2026.

The new leader, to be elected by the party’s roughly 20,000 members, will be announced later this afternoon in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

