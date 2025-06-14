Shawn Levy, Our Lady Peace among new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

TORONTO — Director Shawn Levy, rock band Our Lady Peace and golf star Mike Weir were among the famous Canadians honoured Saturday with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The induction gala also celebrated the accomplishments of guitarist Liona Boyd, actress Tonya Williams, cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone David, War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt and hotelier Isadore Sharp.

The Toronto International Film Festival is also receiving a star while celebrating 50 years of shaping Canada’s film industry.

The nine inductees walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony with friends and family while highlighting their shared pride in being Canadian.

The 2025 inductees will join more than 230 Canadians who have been honoured on Canada’s Walk of Fame in areas including entertainment, humanitarianism, philanthropy, sports and entrepreneurship.

Stars each mark a permanent place of tribute on the streets of Toronto’s Entertainment District.

“What’s wonderful and different about this year is that we have such unique voices from such unique people,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “The connective tissue is that they’re all the best at what they do in their professions.”

A televised version of Saturday’s Walk of Fame induction ceremony will air on July 1 at 7 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press