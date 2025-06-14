Shawn Levy, Our Lady Peace among new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Mike Weir, Our Lady Peace and more Canadian Icons were Inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. CityNews' Lindsay Dunn has the story.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2025 7:08 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 7:28 pm.

TORONTO — Director Shawn Levy, rock band Our Lady Peace and golf star Mike Weir were among the famous Canadians honoured Saturday with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The induction gala also celebrated the accomplishments of guitarist Liona Boyd, actress Tonya Williams, cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone David, War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt and hotelier Isadore Sharp.

The Toronto International Film Festival is also receiving a star while celebrating 50 years of shaping Canada’s film industry.

The nine inductees walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony with friends and family while highlighting their shared pride in being Canadian.

The 2025 inductees will join more than 230 Canadians who have been honoured on Canada’s Walk of Fame in areas including entertainment, humanitarianism, philanthropy, sports and entrepreneurship.

Stars each mark a permanent place of tribute on the streets of Toronto’s Entertainment District.

“What’s wonderful and different about this year is that we have such unique voices from such unique people,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “The connective tissue is that they’re all the best at what they do in their professions.”

A televised version of Saturday’s Walk of Fame induction ceremony will air on July 1 at 7 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dollarama-sold Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush recalled for choking hazard

Health Canada has recalled a baby toothbrush sold in Dollarama stores across the country due to a possible choking hazard. The federal health agency says the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush has a manufacturing...

53m ago

'Absolutely unbearable': Funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash held Saturday

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver were laid to rest on Saturday. A steady stream of mourners filed into a Scarborough funeral home to celebrate and mourn Ramone Lavina,...

6h ago

Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot...

3h ago

Woman seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

Police in Durham Region are searching for a man after a woman was stabbed in Oshawa. Investigators said in a social media post just after noon that the incident occurred in the Oxford Street and Wentworth...

6h ago

Top Stories

Dollarama-sold Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush recalled for choking hazard

Health Canada has recalled a baby toothbrush sold in Dollarama stores across the country due to a possible choking hazard. The federal health agency says the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush has a manufacturing...

53m ago

'Absolutely unbearable': Funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash held Saturday

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver were laid to rest on Saturday. A steady stream of mourners filed into a Scarborough funeral home to celebrate and mourn Ramone Lavina,...

6h ago

Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot...

3h ago

Woman seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

Police in Durham Region are searching for a man after a woman was stabbed in Oshawa. Investigators said in a social media post just after noon that the incident occurred in the Oxford Street and Wentworth...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
2:53
Iran fires missiles in response to Israel's deadly attacks

Iran has fired back, after vowing revenge over Israel's surprise attacks that killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Brandon Choghri has the latest, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink of an all-out war.
1:53
Canadians detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in the Global March to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. Two of the Canadians who were stopped shared their stories with CityNews and OMNI News.
2:23
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three top military leaders

Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three of Iran's top military leaders.

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
More Videos