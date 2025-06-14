Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Ajax, police say

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy walked into a hospital in Ajax on Friday suffering from stab wounds.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received multiple 911 calls about a fight near Audley Road and Lythgoe Land just before midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a large number of people dispersing from the area, but were unable to locate any victims.

A short while later, authorities say a teen boy attended a local-area hospital with stab wounds. He was subsequently transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable, but critical condition.

Police have confirmed that the teen was injured in the Audley Road fight.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage, including cellphone, to please come forward to police,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued Saturday. “Specifically, anyone with footage from Lakeside Park between the hours of 11:30 p.m. to midnight on June 13.”