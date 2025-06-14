Woman seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

Police in Durham Region are searching for a man after a woman was stabbed in Oshawa.

Investigators said in a social media post just after noon that the incident occurred in the Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West area.

Police say a woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say they are searching for a Black man, 35 to 40 years of age, five-feet-10 with short hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Police tell CityNews the woman and man are known to each other, and the incident is believed to be isolated.