1 man charged with murder, 1 other sought in targeted Scarborough shooting

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with what they say was a targeted shooting in Scarborough last week.

Jelani DeJonge-Reece, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Thompson.

Police say they found Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area around 8:30 p.m. on June 9. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Det. Rodney Benson said an altercation began at a plaza near Markham Road and Eglinton and “ended up on the street” near where Thompson was found. However, he would not say whether the shooting happened at the plaza.

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder for a second suspect, who has been identified as 31-year-old Tamah McLean.