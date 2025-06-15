1 man charged with murder, 1 other sought in targeted Scarborough shooting

Photo of Tamah McLean who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Scarborough on June 9, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 15, 2025 9:22 am.

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with what they say was a targeted shooting in Scarborough last week.

Jelani DeJonge-Reece, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Thompson.

Police say they found Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area around 8:30 p.m. on June 9. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Det. Rodney Benson said an altercation began at a plaza near Markham Road and Eglinton and “ended up on the street” near where Thompson was found. However, he would not say whether the shooting happened at the plaza.

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder for a second suspect, who has been identified as 31-year-old Tamah McLean.

Top Stories

Iran's top diplomat says that if Israeli attacks stop, 'our responses will also stop'

Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day on Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses to strike buildings in the heart of the...

24m ago

Tariffs, wildfires and AI on the agenda as Canada hosts world leaders at G7

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has tried to pare down Canada's priorities as the G7 summit host, but there's still a lengthy list of global issues for leaders to discuss over the coming days. "Leaders...

2h ago

Authorities start handing remains of Air India crash victims over to relatives

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Authorities have started handing over remains of the victims of one of India’s worst aviation disasters after identifying some through DNA tests, days after the Air India flight...

21m ago

Eight killed in latest shooting near Israeli and US-supported aid site in Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Sunday in a shooting near Israeli- and U.S.-supported food distribution points in the Gaza Strip, according...

1h ago

