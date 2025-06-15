Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Etobicoke that sent one man to a hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Arbor Dell Road, near Kipling Avenue, just after 3:00 p.m. for reports that a male victim had been stabbed.

According to TPS, a man in his 30s was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said they have one male suspect in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.