1 man sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Etobicoke, 1 man in custody
Posted June 15, 2025 5:15 pm.
Last Updated June 15, 2025 6:37 pm.
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Etobicoke that sent one man to a hospital on Sunday afternoon.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Arbor Dell Road, near Kipling Avenue, just after 3:00 p.m. for reports that a male victim had been stabbed.
According to TPS, a man in his 30s was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities also said they have one male suspect in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.