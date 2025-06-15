Man dead, firefighter injured in North York blaze

A man in his 60s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire in North York on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a residence at 17 Rochefort Drive in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, near Don Mills Road, shortly after 3:00 p.m. for reports of a fire at a townhouse.

Authorities say crews were met with flames, heavy smoke and heat.

During their primary search of the property, firefighters found one man who was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

One firefighter was also injured during the blaze and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was contained some time before 6:00 p.m. An investigation into the origin of the blaze is ongoing.