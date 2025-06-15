2 teens taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing in East York

Police are investigating after two teens were taken to a hospital following an alleged stabbing in East York.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area Dawes Road and Gower Street, near Victoria Park Avenue, at approximately 6:00 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed during a fight with a group of people.

TPS says two teens – a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for a single suspect who fled the scene on foot.

An investigation is ongoing.