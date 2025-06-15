George Russell holds off Max Verstappen for Canadian GP win as McLarens collide

Mercedes driver George Russell held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his fourth career race win, while McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell started on pole for the second consecutive year in Montreal and held the advantage most of the race on a sunny, 24 C afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The British driver became the fourth race winner this year, joining Formula One leader Piastri, Norris and Verstappen.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli finished third behind Verstappen for his first F1 podium.

The two McLarens came together when Norris, then in fifth, attempted to pass Piastri multiple times on the 67th lap out of 70. Norris ultimately ran into Piastri and fell out of the race, drawing a safety car for the final laps.

Piastri finished fourth, ending an eight-race podium streak dating back to the second race of the season. McLaren as a team failed to reach the top three for the first time this year.