‘Gold standard’: Plane spotters in Calgary hope for glimpse of Air Force 1 at G7

Plane spotter Corbin Johnson is shown at the Calgary International Airport on Saturday, June 14, 2025. With world leaders arriving in Calgary for the G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., airplane enthusiasts are setting up shop at the Calgary airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2025 8:00 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2025 8:13 am.

CALGARY — Airplane enthusiasts are setting up at the Calgary International Airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft land for the start of the G7 leaders’ summit in nearby Kananaskis, Alta.

Corbin Johnson wants to catch a glimpse of the plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Air Force 1 is certainly the gold standard, but I think myself and everyone else is very excited to see all the other aircraft are coming,” Corbin Johnson said Saturday, as he checked out a viewing area of the airport.

The spot is also one of three designated demonstration zones that police have set up in Calgary, with another in Banff.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting G7 leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy, who were expected to arrive Sunday for the start of the three-day summit in Kananaskis, southwest of Calgary in the Rocky Mountains. Some leaders of non-member countries, including Ukraine and India, are also set to attend.

Johnson, a camera around his neck, said he posts all his plane photos on Instagram.

“My love of airplanes, I would say started right here, where we’re standing. My parents would take me here to plane spot and look at all the planes that would come through here,” he said.

“This is absolutely my number 1 hobby. It’s something you can make as full time as you kind of want to.”

While Johnson and some other plane spotters were getting the lay of the land, several police vehicles drove through the parking lot.

A sign on the runway fence topped with barbed wire warns: “No Drone Zone.” Air restrictions over the airport and Kananaskis Village went into effect Saturday morning.

Police said they have received indications that protesters are expected, and the demonstrations are to be broadcast on TVs set up for the leaders in Kananaskis.

RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall said he just wants the protests to be peaceful.

“We know it’s important for people to have their message seen and heard by the world leaders, and it’s for this reason we’ve established live feeds,” he said.

“We police behaviours and not beliefs. And so I’d just encourage everyone to look to conduct any demonstration activity over the next few days in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man charged with murder, 1 other sought in targeted Scarborough shooting

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with what they say was a targeted shooting in Scarborough last week. Jelani DeJonge-Reece, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday...

7m ago

Iran's top diplomat says that if Israeli attacks stop, 'our responses will also stop'

Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day on Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses to strike buildings in the heart of the...

22m ago

Tariffs, wildfires and AI on the agenda as Canada hosts world leaders at G7

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has tried to pare down Canada's priorities as the G7 summit host, but there's still a lengthy list of global issues for leaders to discuss over the coming days. "Leaders...

2h ago

Authorities start handing remains of Air India crash victims over to relatives

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Authorities have started handing over remains of the victims of one of India’s worst aviation disasters after identifying some through DNA tests, days after the Air India flight...

20m ago

Top Stories

1 man charged with murder, 1 other sought in targeted Scarborough shooting

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with what they say was a targeted shooting in Scarborough last week. Jelani DeJonge-Reece, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday...

7m ago

Iran's top diplomat says that if Israeli attacks stop, 'our responses will also stop'

Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day on Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses to strike buildings in the heart of the...

22m ago

Tariffs, wildfires and AI on the agenda as Canada hosts world leaders at G7

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has tried to pare down Canada's priorities as the G7 summit host, but there's still a lengthy list of global issues for leaders to discuss over the coming days. "Leaders...

2h ago

Authorities start handing remains of Air India crash victims over to relatives

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Authorities have started handing over remains of the victims of one of India’s worst aviation disasters after identifying some through DNA tests, days after the Air India flight...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

5h ago

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
1:53
Canadians detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in the Global March to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. Two of the Canadians who were stopped shared their stories with CityNews and OMNI News.
2:01
Cool and rainy Friday

Toronto will see isolate showers on Friday, before a week of warm and humid conditions with a risk of thunderstorms.
2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
More Videos