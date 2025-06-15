Man, 36, wanted in East York assault and mischief investigation

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an assault and mischief investigation in East York.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street on Thursday, June 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m.

TPS says the suspect allegedly entered a residential apartment and assaulted someone who was living there. The suspect is also accused of causing “mischief” to the victim’s property before fleeing the area.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Emery McNichols of Toronto. He is wanted on a single count of assault and mischief under $5,000.

He is described as six-foot with a medium build and black dreadlocks.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.