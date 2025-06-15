U.K. PM Starmer in Ottawa to talk trade, Middle East conflict with Carney ahead of G7

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney today before the two leaders leave for the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

He will meet Carney this morning in his West Block office on Parliament Hill before both leaders fly separately to Calgary.

Last night, Starmer had dinner with Carney at his official residence at Rideau Cottage, later taking in the hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Starmer’s visit comes as Canada seeks to reopen trade talks with the U.K. which were paused early in 2024, leaving in place a temporary deal signed after Brexit.

There’s a sticking point around Britain wanting to ban exports of hormone-treated beef from Canada and calls from British farmers to export more cheese to Canada’s protected dairy sector.

The conflict in the Middle East is likely also on the agenda after the exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran and both countries call for de-escalation while affirming Israel’s right to defence.

Starmer says he has positioned British jets for “contingency support in the region,” The Associated Press reports.

Last month both leaders joined French President Emmanuel Macron to sign a strongly worded statement about Israel’s restrictions on food aid reaching the Gaza Strip.