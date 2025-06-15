U.K. PM Starmer says Israel-Iran conflict to be ‘centrepiece’ of G7 summit in Alberta

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens to the speech of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2025 12:49 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2025 1:04 pm.

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran will be a “centrepiece” of this week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

Starmer says the summit provides an opportunity for world leaders to make a strong case for de-escalation.

The British prime minister spoke briefly to reporters Sunday morning ahead of a meeting on Parliament Hill with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The two leaders are set to fly separately to Calgary for the G7 summit, which begins later today.

Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day on Sunday, with Israel warning that worse is to come.

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted in a social media post Sunday that the two countries would soon make a deal to end the conflict.

