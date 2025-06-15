Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Tatarstan region leaves at least 1 dead, 13 injured

A Ukrainian serviceman of the ACHILLES battalion of the 92nd brigade operates a suicide drone over Russian positions in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2025 9:59 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2025 12:12 pm.

One person was killed and 13 others wounded Sunday in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Tatarstan region, local authorities said.

Regional Gov. Rustam Minnikhanov said the drone was destroyed, but falling debris ignited a fire and struck a vehicle manufacturing plant in the Yelabuga district, some 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) from the frontline. Russia’s defense ministry said it shot down six Ukrainian drones overnight.

Russia launched 183 drones and decoys, along with 11 missiles, at Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said its air defenses destroyed 111 drones and eight missiles, while another 48 drones were jammed.

Officials in the Poltava region said the overnight attack damaged energy and agricultural infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Continuing a renewed battlefield push along eastern and northeastern parts of the more than 600-mile front line, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed Sunday that its troops captured another village in the Donetsk region, Malynivka. The Ukrainian military had no immediate comment on the Russian claim.

The continued attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a lengthy call, during which Trump said that he pressed Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

In other developments, Russia repatriated more bodies of fallen soldiers in line with an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Russian officials said Sunday, cited by Russian state media. The officials said Ukraine did not return any bodies to Russia on Sunday.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed in a statement that Russia returned 1,200 bodies.

The agreement to exchange prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers was the only tangible outcome of the June 2 Istanbul talks. The first round of the staggered exchanges took place on Monday.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

