Unifor says former Canadian Auto Workers president Buzz Hargrove has died

Outgoing CAW NAtional President Buzz Hargrove Hargrove receives applause during his speech at the CAW Special Convention in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2025 9:11 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2025 11:25 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s largest private-sector union says former Canadian Auto Workers president Buzz Hargrove has died.

In a statement Sunday, Unifor says Basil “Buzz” Hargrove was “a beloved and iconic figure in Canada’s labour movement” who “was a tireless advocate for working people and a deeply respected leader.”

Hargrove was national president of the CAW from 1992 until his retirement in 2008, shortly before he reached the union’s mandatory retirement age of 65.

The CAW merged with the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union in 2013 to become Unifor.

Born in Bath, N.B., in 1944, Unifor says Hargrove grew up in a family of 10 children and began his working life on the shop floor of Chrysler’s Windsor, Ont., assembly plant.

As CAW president, Unifor says he led negotiations with major employers including General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Air Canada and CN Rail, securing gains that elevated standards across sectors.

“He never forgot where he came from — and he carried that working-class spirit with him into every boardroom, bargaining session and public forum,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne in the union’s statement.

“His passion, his intellect, and his uncompromising belief in justice for working people shaped the labour movement we know today.”

Hargrove took over leadership of the CAW from Bob White, who led the union as it split from the U.S.-based United Auto Workers in 1985.

The Canadian union, which disagreed with the UAW’s bargaining direction, negotiated some of the richest contracts for workers in Canada, and under Hargrove’s leadership it expanded beyond the auto industry into other sectors, including the airlines, mines and fisheries.

Unifor said that Hargrove was “a committed social unionist,” and pushed the CAW to fight for broader social justice issues including public health care, retirement security, equity, and fair trade.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he did to build a fairer Canada,” Payne added.

Hargrove told reporters upon his retirement that he wasn’t planning on taking it easy.

“I’m not going to sit in a rocking chair and I’m not going to play golf, that’s not my style,” Hargrove said at a news conference in Toronto in 2008.

His later activities included over a year with the NHL Players’ Association, working first on the union’s advisory board and then as interim ombudsman. He also served as director of the Centre for Labour Management Relations at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Hargrove was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.

Unifor said details on a celebration of his life and legacy will be shared in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press


