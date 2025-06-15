Vaccine clinics being held for potential exposure of Hepatitis A at Barrie Tim Horton’s

A public health unit north of Toronto is holding immunization clinics for the next several days after confirming a potential Hepatitis A exposure at a fast food restaurant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says anyone who had food or drinks from the Tim Horton’s outlet at 181 Livingstone Street East in Barrie between May 17 and June 3 may have been exposed to the virus.

Health officials say while the risk for contracting the disease is low, people should monitor themselves for symptoms, which can begin 15 to 50 days after exposure.

“For those who consumed food or beverage from this Tim Hortons location during the following times below, they are recommended to receive Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their exposure, as this post-exposure vaccine will help prevent the disease,” officials said.

The health unit is holding a vaccine clinic on Sunday at its office on Sperling Drive for anyone who visited the restaurant on June 1, and a final opportunity to get the vaccine is available on June 17 for anyone who may have been exposed on June 3.

Anyone who was at the restaurant between May 17 and May 29 is no longer eligible for a post-exposure vaccine. They are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 15 to 50 days.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection which can be spread through contaminated food, drinks, surfaces, or close contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine or clay-coloured stools, diarrhea, feeling unwell, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Older people, those with weakened immune systems or have chronic liver disease are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Anyone who has already received two doses of the vaccine or has previously been infected with the virus does not need to be immunized.