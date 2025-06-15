Vaccine clinics being held for potential exposure of Hepatitis A at Barrie Tim Horton’s

Exterior photo of Tim Horton's restaurant in Barrie. TIM HORTONS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 15, 2025 2:46 pm.

A public health unit north of Toronto is holding immunization clinics for the next several days after confirming a potential Hepatitis A exposure at a fast food restaurant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says anyone who had food or drinks from the Tim Horton’s outlet at 181 Livingstone Street East in Barrie between May 17 and June 3 may have been exposed to the virus.

Health officials say while the risk for contracting the disease is low, people should monitor themselves for symptoms, which can begin 15 to 50 days after exposure.

“For those who consumed food or beverage from this Tim Hortons location during the following times below, they are recommended to receive Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their exposure, as this post-exposure vaccine will help prevent the disease,” officials said.

The health unit is holding a vaccine clinic on Sunday at its office on Sperling Drive for anyone who visited the restaurant on June 1, and a final opportunity to get the vaccine is available on June 17 for anyone who may have been exposed on June 3.

Anyone who was at the restaurant between May 17 and May 29 is no longer eligible for a post-exposure vaccine. They are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 15 to 50 days.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection which can be spread through contaminated food, drinks, surfaces, or close contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine or clay-coloured stools, diarrhea, feeling unwell, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Older people, those with weakened immune systems or have chronic liver disease are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Anyone who has already received two doses of the vaccine or has previously been infected with the virus does not need to be immunized.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

3h ago

George Russell holds off Max Verstappen for Canadian GP win as McLarens collide

Mercedes driver George Russell held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his fourth career race win, while McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix. Russell...

26m ago

Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US official tells AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump rejected a plan presented by Israel to the U.S. to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. ...

1h ago

Israeli strikes in Iran have killed more than 400, human rights group says

 Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses to strike buildings...

2h ago

Top Stories

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

3h ago

George Russell holds off Max Verstappen for Canadian GP win as McLarens collide

Mercedes driver George Russell held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his fourth career race win, while McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix. Russell...

26m ago

Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US official tells AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump rejected a plan presented by Israel to the U.S. to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. ...

1h ago

Israeli strikes in Iran have killed more than 400, human rights group says

 Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses to strike buildings...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

12h ago

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
1:53
Canadians detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in the Global March to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. Two of the Canadians who were stopped shared their stories with CityNews and OMNI News.
2:01
Cool and rainy Friday

Toronto will see isolate showers on Friday, before a week of warm and humid conditions with a risk of thunderstorms.
2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
More Videos