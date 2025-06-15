Drake isn’t too happy with Jagmeet Singh after the former NDP leader was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Toronto last week, amid a highly publicized feud between the two rappers.

On Sunday, Drake posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be a screenshot of a message he sent to Singh calling him a “goof.”

The harsh words were delivered after photos began swirling on social media of Singh in the audience of Lamar’s Toronto show at the Rogers Centre.

The California-native performed hits like “Squabble Up” and “TV Off” from his latest album “GNX” and older favourites “Humble” and “All the Stars,” which he performed with his tour mate SZA.

The duo is snaking their way across North America and Europe with their Grand National Tour this summer, but their only Canadian dates are in Toronto at a massive stadium that Drake has never played on tour.

On Sunday, Singh said he attended the concert “for SZA, not for Kendrick.”

“I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all,” Singh wrote in a social media post. “OVO and Drake have lifted this city and [Canada.] For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Drake and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized rap beef that has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting “Not Like Us.”

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press.