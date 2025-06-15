‘You’re a goof’: Drake reacts after Jagmeet Singh was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Toronto

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 15, 2025 9:39 pm.

Drake isn’t too happy with Jagmeet Singh after the former NDP leader was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Toronto last week, amid a highly publicized feud between the two rappers.

On Sunday, Drake posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be a screenshot of a message he sent to Singh calling him a “goof.”

The harsh words were delivered after photos began swirling on social media of Singh in the audience of Lamar’s Toronto show at the Rogers Centre.

The California-native performed hits like “Squabble Up” and “TV Off” from his latest album “GNX” and older favourites “Humble” and “All the Stars,” which he performed with his tour mate SZA.

The duo is snaking their way across North America and Europe with their Grand National Tour this summer, but their only Canadian dates are in Toronto at a massive stadium that Drake has never played on tour.

On Sunday, Singh said he attended the concert “for SZA, not for Kendrick.”

“I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all,” Singh wrote in a social media post. “OVO and Drake have lifted this city and [Canada.] For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Drake and Lamar have been entrenched in a highly publicized rap beef that has culminated in a legal battle between the Canadian rapper and the U.S. record label that represents both men.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting “Not Like Us.”

In legal documents, Drake says the song’s lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, firefighter injured in North York blaze

A man in his 60s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire in North York on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to a residence at 17 Rochefort Drive in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood,...

14m ago

1 man sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Etobicoke, 1 man in custody

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Etobicoke that sent one man to a hospital on Sunday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Arbor Dell Road, near...

3h ago

2 teens taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing in East York

Police are investigating after two teens were taken to a hospital following an alleged stabbing in East York. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area Dawes Road...

2h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, firefighter injured in North York blaze

A man in his 60s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire in North York on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to a residence at 17 Rochefort Drive in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood,...

14m ago

1 man sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Etobicoke, 1 man in custody

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Etobicoke that sent one man to a hospital on Sunday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Arbor Dell Road, near...

3h ago

2 teens taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing in East York

Police are investigating after two teens were taken to a hospital following an alleged stabbing in East York. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area Dawes Road...

2h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

18h ago

2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:04
Sunny and seasonal weekend

The GTA will see sunny conditions this weekend, before heat and humidity build up next week.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
2:01
Cool and rainy Friday

Toronto will see isolate showers on Friday, before a week of warm and humid conditions with a risk of thunderstorms.
More Videos