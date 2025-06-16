2 arrested, man wanted in robbery and extortion investigation

Two people have been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a robbery and extortion investigation.

Toronto police were called to an alleged assault in the area of Adelaide and Peter streets area around 4:30 p.m. on June 11.

It’s alleged the victim contacted a woman who was using the names “Nina,” “Nina Lopez,” and “Sabrina,” on Snapchat.

The victim went to the woman’s residence where she was allegedly assaulted, robbed and extorted of a quantity of cash by two men. She fled the scene and called police.

On Monday, Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal and Saleem Abdulla, 20, of Mississauga were arrested. They have both been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with violence, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion and publish/possess obscene matter for distribution.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A second man is still wanted. He described as being in his early 20s, with a black hair, a black goatee and a thing build. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweater with a zipper, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.