2 arrested, man wanted in robbery and extortion investigation

Saleem Abdulla, 20 of Mississauga (left) and Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal have been charged in connection to a robbery an extortion investigation. A third unknown suspect (middle) is wanted. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 16, 2025 9:28 pm.

Two people have been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a robbery and extortion investigation.

Toronto police were called to an alleged assault in the area of Adelaide and Peter streets area around 4:30 p.m. on June 11.

It’s alleged the victim contacted a woman who was using the names “Nina,” “Nina Lopez,” and “Sabrina,” on Snapchat.

The victim went to the woman’s residence where she was allegedly assaulted, robbed and extorted of a quantity of cash by two men. She fled the scene and called police.

On Monday, Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal and Saleem Abdulla, 20, of Mississauga were arrested. They have both been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with violence, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion and publish/possess obscene matter for distribution.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A second man is still wanted. He described as being in his early 20s, with a black hair, a black goatee and a thing build. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweater with a zipper, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

3h ago

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

7h ago

Donald Trump leaving G7 summit early because of Middle East crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump had a great day at the summit...

1h ago

Cost to install full TTC subway platform-edge safety doors could hit $4.1B, report says

As the TTC continues to explore adding platform-edge safety doors to all of its existing subway stations, a new report from the transit agency says the total cost of going ahead with an extensive retrofit...

2h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

3h ago

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

7h ago

Donald Trump leaving G7 summit early because of Middle East crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump had a great day at the summit...

1h ago

Cost to install full TTC subway platform-edge safety doors could hit $4.1B, report says

As the TTC continues to explore adding platform-edge safety doors to all of its existing subway stations, a new report from the transit agency says the total cost of going ahead with an extensive retrofit...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

9h ago

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.

9h ago

1:22
Trump calls out Trudeau during first meeting with Carney at G7

U.S. President Trump called out former prime minister Justin Trudeau during his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7.

9h ago

2:27
Parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

For years, parents with children who attend two schools on Kingston Road in Scarborough have been demanding safety changes. The City is now responding. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

0:36
Toronto drivers could face $190 fine during no-stopping zone crackdown

The city of Toronto is launching a two-week initiative to deter drivers from stopping in a 'no stopping' zone or be left with a hefty fine.

10h ago

More Videos