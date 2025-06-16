34 Palestinians killed in new shootings near food distribution centers, medics say

Palestinians carry bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 9:10 am.

DEIR AL-B, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least 34 Palestinians were killed Monday in new shootings in areas of Israeli- and U.S.-supported food distribution centers in the south of the Gaza Strip, the local Health Ministry said.

The toll was the deadliest yet in the near-daily shootings that have taken place as thousands of Palestinians move through Israeli military-controlled areas to reach the food centers run by the private contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Two witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire early Monday in an attempt to control the crowds.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military. It has said in previous instances that troops fired warning shots at what it calls suspects approaching their positions.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 33 Palestinians were killed trying to reach the GHF center near the southern city of Rafah and another on route to a GHF hub in central Gaza. It said four other people were killed elsewhere.

Two Palestinians trying to get food at the Rafah site, Heba Jouda and Mohammed Abed, told The Associated Press that Israeli forces fired on the crowds at around 4 a.m. at the Flag Roundabout. The traffic circle, hundreds of meters (yards) from the GHF center, has repeatedly been the scene of shootings. The military has designated specific routes to access the food centers, and GHF has warned aid-seekers that leaving the roads is dangerous, but many do in an attempt to get to the food first.

Israel and the United States say the new GHF system is needed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid. GHF says there has been no violence in or around the sites themselves.

U.N. agencies and major aid groups, which have delivered humanitarian aid across Gaza since the start of the 20-month Israel-Hamas war, have rejected the new system, saying it can’t meet the territory’s needs and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon. They deny there is widespread theft of aid by Hamas.

Palestinian health officials say scores of people have been killed and hundreds wounded since the sites opened last month. Experts have warned that Israel’s ongoing military campaign and restrictions on the entry of aid have put Gaza, which is home to some 2 million Palestinians, at risk of famine.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

This story corrects a previous version that incorrectly stated that 38 were killed in the vicinity of the food centers.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

2m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

59m ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

