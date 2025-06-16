Aimia reaches settlement deal with the Canada Revenue Agency, expects $27M refund

An Aimia logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Friday, May 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 8:21 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 8:48 am.

TORONTO — Aimia Inc. says it has reached a settlement with the Canada Revenue Agency and expects a refund of about $27 million in connection with a 2013 income tax audit of former subsidiary Aeroplan Inc.

The company says it plans to use the money to help buy back shares and for general working capital purposes.

Aimia sold Aeroplan to Air Canada in January 2019, but agreed to indemnify the airline for pre-closing income tax liabilities and put $100 million into an escrow account.

In 2019, Aimia paid $32.9 million from the escrow account to the CRA and the provincial tax agency, Revenu Quebec, after a notice reassessment for the 2013 audit.

The balance of the escrow account was released to Aimia in July 2020.

Aimia says it will now seek the remaining $6 million from Revenu Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AIM)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Summer-like temperatures setting in this week

Temperatures are expected the heat up this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:04
Sunny and seasonal weekend

The GTA will see sunny conditions this weekend, before heat and humidity build up next week.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
More Videos