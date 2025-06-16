Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid to headline Canada’s 2026 Olympic team

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) during a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game against the United States in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/CP).

By Sportsnet

Posted June 16, 2025 12:15 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 12:48 pm.

The countdown to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics has begun. 

Canada announced the first six players for next year’s Winter Games on Monday as part of the scheduled reveal for each of the 12 Olympic qualifiers:

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Crosby headlines the early appointees. Crosby scored the Golden Goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and captained Canada to another gold at the Sochi 2014 Games. 

“I am honoured to be named one of the first six players for Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2026 Olympics alongside Nathan, Cale, Connor, Brayden and Sam, as all five are incredible players and leaders,” Crosby said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics, as I know how much pride comes with wearing the Maple Leaf on the international stage.”

Meanwhile, it’s the first Olympic appearance for Oilers captain McDavid and Avalanche forward MacKinnon. 

Crosby, McDavid and MacKinnon each represented gold medal-winning Canada during February’s 4 Nations Face-Off — the first international best-on-best competition since 2016. 

Makar played in four games for Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off, registering an assist and averaging 26:47 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old captured his second Norris Trophy as the top defenceman in the NHL. 

Reinhart had four assists for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, playing with McDavid and MacKinnon on the top line and on the team’s top power-play unit. The 29-year-old has been a productive forward for the Panthers, scoring seven goals and 19 points during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Point had a goal and three points in four games during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also represented Canada at the world championship in 2017, scoring four goals and five points in 10 games. 

NHLers were not permitted to partake in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, and while the NHL and NHLPA reached an agreement for participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic reversed the decision. 

The men’s hockey tournament will take place from Feb. 11 to 22 in Milan at the 2026 Games.

