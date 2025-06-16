Drop in Canadian tourists hurting U.S., say northeast governors

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey takes questions from reporters in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 3:32 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 4:21 pm.

FREDERICTON — New England governors say tariffs and rhetoric by the United States government toward Canada is taking a bite out of tourism.

The governors made the comments in Boston, following a meeting with a group of Canadian premiers.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says tourism numbers for her state and others such as Maine, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont are down between 20 and 60 per cent.

She also says that there are real concerns about safety or disruptions for travellers who cross into the United States.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is asking Canadians to avoid travel to the U.S. even though he loves America and Americans.

Ford and other leaders from Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador attended the meeting after getting invitations from Healey.

