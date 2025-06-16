Karina Gould gets key committee chair as NDP is frozen out

Liberal MP for Burlington Karina Gould will chair the House of Commons finance committee for this session of Parliament. Gould speaks with media as she makes her way to a caucus meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 1:41 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 3:06 pm.

OTTAWA — House of Commons committees are taking shape for this session of Parliament with a top spot for Liberal Karina Gould and no representation at all for New Democrats.

Gould, the MP for Burlington, was elected to chair the influential finance committee for this session of Parliament, with Conservative Jasraj Hallan and Jean-Denis Garon of the Bloc Québécois named as vice chairs.

Gould, who ran for the Liberal leadership earlier this year, was left out of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet despite being a key player in Justin Trudeau’s team.

Most other committees have yet to vote on a chair, though Liberal MPs have been tapped to lead the industry and technology and the transportation and infrastructure committees, as well as the standing committee on procedure and House affairs.

Conservative John Williamson will lead the standing committee on public accounts — precedent dictates that this chair is selected from the Official Opposition.

The NDP has been shut out of Parliamentary committees this session after failing to secure official party status in the spring federal election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

