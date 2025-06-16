Speakers Corner

‘It’s a danger zone’: City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

For years, parents with children who attend two schools on Kingston Road in Scarborough have been demanding safety changes. The City is now responding. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted June 16, 2025 11:27 am.

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence.

“It’s pure mayhem,” said parent Jens Casten.

Dozens of students awaiting transportation home swarm a TTC bus stop, which is a simple sign post with no shelter.

“They are crowding on a very narrow sidewalk, which forces some students onto the curb just inches away from traffic on Kingston Road,” Casten said. “It is only a matter of time before one of these kids is hit by a car.”

Parents like Casten say for the past two years they’ve been pressuring City officials to make safety changes along this stretch of Kingston between Midland Avenue and Brimley Road South — not only for students who attend the high school but also for children attending St Theresa Shrine Catholic School, an elementary school located in front of the high school and directly along the six-lane stretch of Kingston.

“I’ve seen vehicles, and I’m not exaggerating, going about 100 km/h by these kids,” Casten said. “The current speed limit is 60 hm/h, we would like it to be lowered to 40,” said another parent, Karolina Krystyniak.

They also say the area lacks proper signage, warning drivers to watch their speeds.

“All other schools in this area have lower speed limits and lots of warning and school zone signs, we have very few here. No blinking lights, no speed warnings, nothing,” Krystyniak said. “There are no safety measures whatsoever and despite requests we have no crossing guards either.”

Parents have met with representatives from the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) and their City Councillor Parthi Kandavel.

There are always promises that are made, ‘we’re doing our best, but you have to be patient,’ they tell us. But how patient do we have to be when it’s been two years and there’s absolutely no progress?” Casten said.

In a statement, Councillor Kandavel said his office has been working to address concerns.

“Councillor Kandavel’s motion (2024.SC17.23) to reduce the speed limit on Kingston Road from 60 km/h to 50 km/h between Brimley and Midland was adopted, resulting in a report by the City’s Transportation department, conducted from November to June, to consider the feasibility of reducing speeds.”

According to City staff, a speed study was recently conducted and a report will be presented to the Scarborough Community Council next month.

“We will report back on options to reduce speeds, such as narrowing of lanes and reducing the speed limit to 50 km/h.”

The TTC is also making changes in response to safety concerns and will be moving the bus stop to a safer location, further west down Kingston this August.

As they await the final recommendations the city will make next month, parents are holding out hope they’ll see results after years of pressuring staff for changes. They say their requests are not outrageous.

“Our simple intent is to slow down traffic, to make school travel safer for all of our children,” Casten said.

