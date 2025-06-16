May home sales down 4.3% from year ago, but activity up month-over-month

A real estate sign showing homes for sale is seen in Montreal on March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 9:32 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 9:52 am.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in May fell 4.3 per cent compared with a year ago, however activity picked up when compared to the previous month.

Home sales rose 3.6 per cent from April, marking the first month-over-month increase at the national level in more than six months.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says that after buyers sat on the sidelines for much of 2025 so far, there is a sense that “maybe the expected turnaround in housing activity this year was just delayed for a few months by the initial tariff chaos and uncertainty.”

The association also says new listings rose 3.1 per cent month-over-month.

There were 201,880 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of May, up 13.2 per cent from a year earlier, but still five per cent below the long-term average for the month of around 211,500 listings.

The actual national average sale price of a home sold in May was $691,299, down 1.8 per cent from a year ago.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Summer-like temperatures setting in this week

Temperatures are expected the heat up this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:04
Sunny and seasonal weekend

The GTA will see sunny conditions this weekend, before heat and humidity build up next week.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
More Videos