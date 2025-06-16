New Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez says he’ll run for seat in 2026 election

New Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez, centre, reacts on stage alongside former Quebec premiers Philippe Couillard, left, and Jean Charest, right, at the Quebec Liberal Party leadership conference in Quebec City, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joel Ryan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 11:46 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 12:32 pm.

QUÉBEC — The newly elected leader of the Quebec Liberals says he’ll wait until the 2026 provincial election to run for a seat in the national assembly.

Pablo Rodriguez says he doesn’t intend to run in a byelection just to enter the legislature as quickly as possible.

Instead, he says he’ll travel across Quebec in the coming months to rebuild the party.

However, the former federal Liberal cabinet minister still plans to appear regularly at the Quebec legislature to give press conferences.

Rodriguez won the party’s leadership contest on Saturday in the second round.

The 57-year-old secured just over 52 per cent of the vote over second-place finisher Charles Milliard, who collected about 48 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

updated

1h ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

2h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

8m ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

updated

1h ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

2h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

8m ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
G7 protests start in Calgary

Demonstrators representing different causes taking to the streets of Calgary to protest as the G7 starts in Kananaskis. Edward Djan has more.

5h ago

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
2:09
Rapper Kendrick Lamar kicks off Toronto leg of tour amid Drake feud

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the Toronto leg of his tour at the Rogers Centre, marking his first show in the city since his high-profile feud with Drake. Jazan Grewal is getting reaction from the fans on both sides.
More Videos