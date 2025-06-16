New Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez says he’ll run for seat in 2026 election

QUÉBEC — The newly elected leader of the Quebec Liberals says he’ll wait until the 2026 provincial election to run for a seat in the national assembly.

Pablo Rodriguez says he doesn’t intend to run in a byelection just to enter the legislature as quickly as possible.

Instead, he says he’ll travel across Quebec in the coming months to rebuild the party.

However, the former federal Liberal cabinet minister still plans to appear regularly at the Quebec legislature to give press conferences.

Rodriguez won the party’s leadership contest on Saturday in the second round.

The 57-year-old secured just over 52 per cent of the vote over second-place finisher Charles Milliard, who collected about 48 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

