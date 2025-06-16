Quebec police searching for three-year-old girl who went missing in Montreal area
Posted June 16, 2025 11:04 am.
Last Updated June 16, 2025 11:36 am.
MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police are searching for a three-year-old girl who was last seen in Montreal’s LaSalle borough on Sunday morning.
They say the girl was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., about 50 kilometres west of where she was last seen.
Police spokesperson Laurie Avoine says a woman who was caring for the girl entered a business in Coteau-du-Lac around 3 p.m. and announced that she couldn’t find her.
Avoine says officers searched through the night in both LaSalle and Coteau-du-Lac and also made verifications in Ontario.
Police have not issued an Amber Alert, which is triggered when a child is abducted and in imminent danger.
The girl is three feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with pink on the collar and grey pants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.
The Canadian Press