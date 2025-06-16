Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the mound in an abbreviated start for the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2025 8:38 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 9:19 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is making his Los Angeles Dodgers pitching debut, 643 days after the two-way superstar had elbow surgery.

Ohtani will start and pitch an inning or two against the San Diego Padres on Monday night in the series opener.

“He’s ready to make his debut on the mound,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday night after the NL West leaders beat San Francisco.

The Japanese right-hander has been throwing simulated games recently in preparation for his return while still wielding his powerful bat in the lineup. Typically, pitchers returning from injuries go on minor-league rehab assignments, but Ohtani is an exception.

The three-time MVP is batting .290 with 25 homers, which leads the National League, 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in the leadoff spot.

While Ohtani won’t be throwing deep into the game, just his presence on the mound figures to bolster a staff that has been decimated by injuries. The Dodgers have eight starters, including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, and six relievers on the injured list.

Since Ohtani is already on the roster as the designated hitter, the Dodgers are essentially adding an extra pitcher without having to make a corresponding roster move.

Ohtani helped the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title — and his first — last season, the first of a $700 million, 10-year contract.

He hasn’t pitched since 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. He had a record of 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. His last mound appearance was on Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” Roberts said. “It’s good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. And obviously, most important, I’m excited for Shohei.”

As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings in his major league career.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Beth Harris, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

7m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

2h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

7m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

2h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Summer-like temperatures setting in this week

Temperatures are expected the heat up this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:04
Sunny and seasonal weekend

The GTA will see sunny conditions this weekend, before heat and humidity build up next week.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
More Videos