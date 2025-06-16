Peel police to announce results of ‘major’ towing industry crimes

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning.

Officers say “Project Outsource” has uncovered an organized criminal network of extortion and violence.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and police representatives, including Chief Nishan Duraiappah, will speak at the Peel Regional Police Materials Management at 11 a.m.

By early March, Toronto police had logged 13 shooting incidents connected to the tow truck industry. In 2024, the city saw around 60 such incidents, representing roughly 14 to 15 per cent of all shootings that year.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), 63 firearm discharge or shooting incidents involved tow-truck disputes last year.