Trade with China booming amid U.S. tariff war: Port of Montreal

An aerial view shows a ship sailing past the Port of Montreal in Montreal on Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 12:56 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 2:05 pm.

MONTREAL — The Port of Montreal says trade with China is surging amid the U.S. tariff war and despite tensions with Beijing.

In a release, the country’s second-biggest port says shipments to China rose 22 per cent year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

The boost has made China the port’s second-largest export partner versus fifth-largest in 2024.

The Port of Montreal says the boost, part of a four per cent increase in total container traffic, stems largely from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war that has hit both Canada and China.

The increase also comes despite tensions that saw Beijing roll out tariffs on Canadian agricultural products such as canola and pork in March in retaliation for the 100 per cent surtax Canada imposed on Chinese electric vehicle imports last year.

Statistics Canada says Canadian exports to the United States sagged nearly 16 per cent month-over-month in April amid the tariffs, even though the vast majority of southbound Canadian shipments are exempt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

43m ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

4h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

1h ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

43m ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

4h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

1h ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.

3h ago

1:22
Trump calls out Trudeau during first meeting with Carney at G7

U.S. President Trump called out former prime minister Justin Trudeau during his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7.

3h ago

0:36
Toronto drivers could face $190 fine during no-stopping zone crackdown

The city of Toronto is launching a two-week initiative to deter drivers from stopping in a 'no stopping' zone or be left with a hefty fine.

4h ago

1:54
G7 protests start in Calgary

Demonstrators representing different causes taking to the streets of Calgary to protest as the G7 starts in Kananaskis. Edward Djan has more.

7h ago

4:05
World leaders arrive in Alberta for G7 Summit

In the face of geo-political tensions and foreign policy issues, several world leaders are arriving in Alberta tonight for the G-7 Summit. Glen McGregor explains how Prime Minister Mark Carney is handling his hosting duties.

19h ago

More Videos