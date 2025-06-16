Worker dead after concrete slab falls on him at North York job site

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 16, 2025 11:28 am.

A man working at a construction site in North York died on Monday morning after he was trapped under a slab of concrete that fell on him, Toronto police say.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. at a site in the Weston Road and Toryork Drive area north of Finch Avenue West.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was in his 50s.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been called to assist with the investigation since the incident happened at a job site.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

