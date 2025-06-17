1 man in hospital after alleged stabbing in East Danforth

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 17, 2025 11:40 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 11:54 pm.

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in East Danforth that sent one man to a hospital late Tuesday night.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

According to TPS, a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a male who is about five foot five inches tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants.

More to come.

Top Stories

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 32 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 32 years on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers...

1h ago

Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says it has filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who have been charged user fees for cataract surgery at private clinics. The move to give...

1h ago

Who to call when: Toronto education campaign cracks down on 9-1-1 misuse

Do you know who to call when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs support? It's not 9-1-1, but 2-1-1. A Toronto education campaign, 'Make the right call' is aiming to clear up confusion...

5h ago

Reinhart scores 4 leading Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cups over Oilers

Sam Reinhart's four-goal performance led the Florida Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers defeated the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. [custom_content...

1h ago

