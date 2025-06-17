1 man in hospital after alleged stabbing in East Danforth

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in East Danforth that sent one man to a hospital late Tuesday night.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

According to TPS, a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a male who is about five foot five inches tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants.

