An 80-year-old drives a luxury Mercedes sedan down Rome’s Spanish Steps and gets stuck

One of Rome's most recognizable monuments, the Spanish Steps have never been intended for motor vehicles Photo: Unsplash.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2025 10:27 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 10:53 am.

ROME (AP) — An 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome early on Tuesday before getting stuck part way down, municipal police said in a statement.

The man tested negative for alcohol, and was cited on the spot for driving down the monument in Rome’s historic center, police said. Police did not identify the driver or say if the car was his. They also did not say whether or not he was using a navigator.

The small sporty car was later removed by firefighters using a crane. Police did not respond to requests for more details about the dynamics of the apparent accident.

One of Rome’s most recognizable monuments, the Spanish Steps have never been intended for motor vehicles, although some thrill seekers have tried their luck. A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 travertine steps in 2022.

The Spanish Steps take their name from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See in the nearby square. A famed background for numerous films, they were built in the 1720s and have long been a popular spot to people watch and hang out.

