Baby delivered from brain-dead woman on life support in Georgia

FILE - Emory University Hospital Midtown is seen on May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2025 12:15 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 12:57 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — The baby of a woman in Georgia who was declared brain dead and has been on life support since February was delivered early Friday morning, her mother said.

April Newkirk told WXIA-TV that 31-year-old Adriana Smith’s baby was born prematurely by an emergency cesarean section early Friday, the Atlanta station reported Monday night. She was about six months into her pregnancy. The baby, named Chance, weighs about 1 pound and 13 ounces and is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“He’s expected to be okay,” Newkirk told the TV station. “He’s just fighting. We just want prayers for him.”

Newkirk said her daughter had intense headaches more than four months ago and went to Atlanta’s Northside Hospital, where she received medication and was released. The next morning, her boyfriend woke to her gasping for air and called 911. Emory University Hospital determined she had blood clots in her brain and she was declared brain-dead. She was eight weeks pregnant, according to WXIA.

Newkirk said Smith would be taken off of life support Tuesday.

The Associated Press called and emailed Emory Tuesday for comment. It is unclear why Emory decided to deliver the baby. The Associated Press has also tried to contact Newkirk.

Smith’s family said Emory doctors told them they were not allowed to remove the devices keeping her breathing because state law bans abortion after cardiac activity can be detected — generally around six weeks into pregnancy.

Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr later issued a statement saying the law did not require medical professionals to keep a woman declared brain dead on life support.

“Removing life support is not an action ‘with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy,’” Carr said.

Newkirk said Smith loved being a nurse at Emory. She also has a 7-year-old son. Her family celebrated her 31st birthday Sunday with several advocacy groups. Newkirk did not speak at the event.

“I’m her mother,” Newkirk told WXIA. “I shouldn’t be burying my daughter. My daughter should be burying me.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

19m ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

1h ago

2:18
Police pursuit ends with alleged suspect jumping off expressway

Portions of the Gardiner and DVP was shut down following a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking that ended in a suspect jumping off the expressway.

1h ago

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.
More Videos