updated

‘Lawless society’: Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 12:50 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four “thugs” wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested.

Ford initially said his Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. However, a spokesperson with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) told CityNews that their officers were involved and not the OPP.

The TPS said its officers responded to the Lawrence Avenue West and Royal York Road area in Etobicoke and saw the suspects wearing masks in a vehicle approaching a driveway.

“Officers initiated a vehicle stop and investigated the suspects. One of the suspects fled on foot, but was located nearby,” TPS said. “Inside the vehicle, officers located a car key programming device and a programmable master key.”

The premier told the story at a press conference Tuesday morning after criticizing the bail system.

“Four thugs come racing down my street, masks on, ready to take the car out of the driveway,” Ford explained. “Surprise, surprise… the two police cars are there, the chase is on.”

The premier says officers chased down the suspects and arrested them. TPS later confirmed that four males — two 23-year-olds from Toronto, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — are facing charges including possessing an electronic device for motor vehicle theft and made court appearances on Tuesday.

“Just imagine all of the unfortunate people who don’t have security there at their house,” Ford continued. “With masks on. They have all the tools ready to break in and everything. And guess what’s going to happen? They’re going to be back out. Why don’t you guys come over for a barbecue tonight?”

In an interview with 680 NewsRadio, Ford said he believes the masked thieves may have been targeting his brother Randy’s car that was parked in the driveway overnight, but that they could also have been targeting his pickup truck.

Born and raised in the community, Premier Ford has been a lifelong Etobicoke resident. Ford has represented the riding of Etobicoke North in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 2018.

Ford slams bail system: “They have to get a backbone”

The two youths charged were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). No injuries were reported.

Ford told 680 NewsRadio he wasn’t awakened by the incident and thwarted car theft, but did say he thinks the suspects were trying to steal one of the licence plates.

“I’ll take care of you better than the police. Thank God the police got you, and I never did,” the premier said during the press conference.

“That’s my rant. I am sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have. They have to get a backbone, and we need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society.”

The incident at Ford’s house comes on the same night Toronto police were involved in a high-intensity pursuit of multiple suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking in North York.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the suspects fled the Shops of Don Mills in a Rolls-Royce and a BMW, and police later blocked a road near the Gardiner Expressway and Spadina Avenue.

The SIU alleges the driver of the BMW fled on foot before falling from the expressway onto Lakeshore Road below. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

19m ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

1h ago

2:18
Police pursuit ends with alleged suspect jumping off expressway

Portions of the Gardiner and DVP was shut down following a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking that ended in a suspect jumping off the expressway.

1h ago

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.
More Videos