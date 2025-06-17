Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four “thugs” wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested.

Ford initially said his Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. However, a spokesperson with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) told CityNews that their officers were involved and not the OPP.

The TPS said its officers responded to the Lawrence Avenue West and Royal York Road area in Etobicoke and saw the suspects wearing masks in a vehicle approaching a driveway.

“Officers initiated a vehicle stop and investigated the suspects. One of the suspects fled on foot, but was located nearby,” TPS said. “Inside the vehicle, officers located a car key programming device and a programmable master key.”

The premier told the story at a press conference Tuesday morning after criticizing the bail system.

“Four thugs come racing down my street, masks on, ready to take the car out of the driveway,” Ford explained. “Surprise, surprise… the two police cars are there, the chase is on.”

The premier says officers chased down the suspects and arrested them. TPS later confirmed that four males — two 23-year-olds from Toronto, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — are facing charges including possessing an electronic device for motor vehicle theft and made court appearances on Tuesday.

“Just imagine all of the unfortunate people who don’t have security there at their house,” Ford continued. “With masks on. They have all the tools ready to break in and everything. And guess what’s going to happen? They’re going to be back out. Why don’t you guys come over for a barbecue tonight?”

WATCH – Premier Ford says he almost had a car stolen from his Etobicoke home last night. He says “Four thugs come racing down my street, masks on, ready to take the car out of the driveway” he says his OPP detail stopped the theft. pic.twitter.com/bVG4CxFGgB — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) June 17, 2025

In an interview with 680 NewsRadio, Ford said he believes the masked thieves may have been targeting his brother Randy’s car that was parked in the driveway overnight, but that they could also have been targeting his pickup truck.

Born and raised in the community, Premier Ford has been a lifelong Etobicoke resident. Ford has represented the riding of Etobicoke North in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 2018.

Ford slams bail system: “They have to get a backbone”

The two youths charged were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). No injuries were reported.

Ford told 680 NewsRadio he wasn’t awakened by the incident and thwarted car theft, but did say he thinks the suspects were trying to steal one of the licence plates.

“I’ll take care of you better than the police. Thank God the police got you, and I never did,” the premier said during the press conference.

“That’s my rant. I am sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have. They have to get a backbone, and we need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society.”

The incident at Ford’s house comes on the same night Toronto police were involved in a high-intensity pursuit of multiple suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking in North York.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the suspects fled the Shops of Don Mills in a Rolls-Royce and a BMW, and police later blocked a road near the Gardiner Expressway and Spadina Avenue.

The SIU alleges the driver of the BMW fled on foot before falling from the expressway onto Lakeshore Road below. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.