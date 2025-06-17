Everything that happened at the G7 before Trump’s sudden departure

It was already an eventful day at the G7 before we learned Monday night that U.S. president Donald Trump was leaving early.

The White House says he was returning home because of what’s happening in the Middle East, as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters Day 5.

In terms of what was accomplished, there’s word of potential trade deal between Canada and the U.S. to be worked out in the next 30 days.

How did Carney do at his first G7 as Prime Minister? And what else happened behind the scenes?

Host Mark Day speaks to our Parliament Hill reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney who’s covering the G7 in Alberta about all of the developments before Trump returned to Washington.