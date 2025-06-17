Man charged with four incidents of indecent acts on board GO Trains

A Halton Region Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HRPS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 17, 2025 3:54 pm.

A 41-year-old man is facing charges in connection to four incidents of indecent acts on board GO Trains.

Halton police say the first incident happened on May 7 at 9:30 p.m. on board a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Union Station to Hamilton West Harbour.

The suspect allegedly continuously masturbated over his shorts while staring at a female passenger.

The second incident happened three days later around 11:15 p.m. on a Lakeshore West GO Train going from Union Station to Aldershot GO. The suspect allegedly exposed his genitals to a female passenger and masturbated in her presence.

Neither of the women sustained any physical injuries.

After a police release on the two incidents, investigators say two more alleged incidents on May 8 and June 12 were reported that were similar in nature and took place on the Lakeshore West GO train in the late evening and involved female victims.

On June 17, police arrested the suspect as he was exiting a train at the West Harbour GO Station in Hamilton.

Jonathan Gordon, 41, of Hamilton has been charged with four counts of an indecent act.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims.

