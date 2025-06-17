Manitoba agrees to support reconstruction in area of war-torn Ukraine

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 9:15 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 9:29 pm.

CALGARY — The Manitoba government has signed an agreement with an area of Ukraine to support reconstruction efforts.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement in Calgary following the G7 leaders’ summit in nearby Kananaskis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been scheduled to meet with Kinew but left early.

Zelenskyy told the G7 that overnight Russian attacks killed 15 and injured more than 150 in Ukraine and he called for support from allies.

Kinew signed a memorandum of understanding to support the southern Kherson region, which is partly occupied by Russian forces.

The premier says the partnership reflects Manitoba’s unwavering support for Ukraine, as the province has welcomed more than 30,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion began in 2022.

“Our province is home to a vibrant Ukrainian community that has contributed immensely to our cultural and economic fabric,” Kinew said in a statement Tuesday.

“Through this MOU, we are deepening our ties and standing in solidarity with Kherson. We are committed to helping Ukraine rebuild during the war and as a free country after.”

The agreement calls for collaboration in areas including agriculture, economic development, education and health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

